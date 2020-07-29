Franklin & Marshall College has released a statement on the death of David P. Schuyler, a professor of humanities and American studies at the college.

Schuyler died July 24 at the age of 70. A native of Newburgh, New York, he was a professor at F&M for more than four decades.

A statement from F&M noted that Schuyler, a tireless scholar and an award-winning author of several books, won the college’s top awards: the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for distinguished teaching and the Bradley R. Dewey Award for scholarship and teaching. Schuyler, along with student co-authors, wrote several histories of F&M with a focus on the campus’ architecture and landscape and this work culminated with the placement of several buildings including Old Main on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010, according to a statement released by the college.

“A long-standing piece of Franklin & Marshall advice was that every student must take a class with Professor Schuyler,” the college’s statement reads. His love of architecture and American history allowed him to make personal connections to his students.

“Often wearing his Central Park necktie, Professor Schuyler developed a relationship with students by asking about their hometowns and neighborhoods,” reads the college’s statement. “And then he surprised them with details about the history of students’ favorite places.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Schuyler earned his Ph.D. from Columbia University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from American University, and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. According to his obituary, which ran in LNP | LancasterOnline, “He was a devoted fan of the Tar Heels ever since, and almost never missed a basketball game.”

Schuyler is survived by his daughter Nancy Sener Schuyler, of Lancaster, and his nine sisters and brothers. His obituary says Schuyler lost his wife Marsha Sener Schuyler to cancer 18 years ago and “never stopped loving and missing her.”

Franklin & Marshall’s statement on Schuyler notes the late professor also served as chair of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Board, president of the Society for American City and Regional Planning History and commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, among other positions. The statement says that “in many ways, his scholarship interweaves the personal and political, the local and the national. Through his research, he often connected with environmental activists and preservationists to help ‘protect a place that people cherish.’”

Schuyler’s love of F&M was evident in his popular campus tours, which even included the histories of particular trees. The statement from F&M concludes by saying “he devoted his career to the Franklin & Marshall community and showed how a small college can be the setting for an expansive life. We are in his debt.”