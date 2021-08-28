When: Aug. 23 Borough Council meeting.

What happened: A pandemic-related shortage of construction materials has forced the borough to delay a much-needed stormwater project. Council decided not to accept a time extension requested by Affordable Paving Inc. of Lititz to install stormwater basins and new pipes along a stretch of South Ninth Street.

The issue: The construction company has asked council for a time extension until June 30, 2022, citing an industrywide shortage of materials including pipe.

What’s next: Borough Council decided to wait until Nov. 16, when the $118,752 project was to have been completed. By then, if Affordable Paving still doesn’t have the material, a time extension can be requested.

Bike ride: Council also approved a request by the American Cancer Society to allow its Sept. 19 Pennsylvania Hope Ride to use borough streets. The bike ride, which will include about 200 riders, will flow along Diamond Station Road, Main Street, South Third Street and Scenic View Drive. The ride starts and ends in Lancaster. The event supports more than 30 American Cancer Society Hope Lodges throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Christmas wreaths: Council announced there are still several Christmas wreaths needing sponsors. The wreaths will be placed on utility poles in the business district and will include the name or names of the sponsors. Sponsoring a wreath costs $35.