When: Akron Borough Council meeting, July 26.

What happened: Akron Pines Playground in Loyd H. Roland Park is getting some much-needed attention the last week of July, Assistant Borough Manager Sean Molchany said.

Details: All of the equipment, including the picket fence that surrounds the playground, will be power washed. Minor repairs will be made to the equipment and all of the wooden equipment will be sealed. The job was awarded to CertaPro Painters at a cost of $21,830. River Valley Landscapes will install 400 cubic yards of “wood carpet” to replace the old woodchip floor. Cost of that project is $14,780.

Also: Park restrooms will be repainted. Council gave a resident permission to install four or five bluebird houses in the park in late summer.

Ticket donation: Councilman Michael Morris said the borough’s new insurance carrier, Denver-based Harding Yost, purchased all 90 baseball game tickets for Akron Day at the Barnstormers set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The firm donated the 90 tickets back to the borough for free distribution to residents. Council said they will make two tickets per household available so long as the person requesting the tickets can show proof of being a borough resident.