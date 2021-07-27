When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Township supervisors approved Comcast Cable’s utility plans for Autumn Hills. The project requires a township permit for underground cable work.

Background: Comcast has completed work in Lincoln Gardens, Lincoln Meadows, Sycamore Acres, Brookview Terrace, Copperwood Lane and Tricia Lane. The cable giant is installing underground conduit to run their fiber-optic cable primarily in urban areas and larger developments rather than the entire township.

Quotable: “We’ve required them to put together a plan showing all of their proposed improvements and any impacts to the roadway,” Township Manager Steve Sawyer said. “And then each one of those individual plans is reviewed by our township engineer to make sure there’s no issues with what they’re proposing to do,” he said, noting board approval is the final step.

Tower ordinance passes: The board approved an ordinance dealing with communication towers for 5G network for cellular equipment. The towers — small boxes mounted on existing utility poles — are used for data transmission.

Carpenter Road: Sawyer reported all three property owners who own land abutting Carpenter Road are in support of a plan to vacate the road. This means the road would no longer be public, and the land would revert to the property owners. Carpenter Road is shared by Clay, Ephrata and Warwick townships, including a bridge co-owned by the three municipalities.