When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved a Department of Environmental Resources planning module exemption for Good’s Store, a step that was required as part of its plan to redevelop the former Kmart site at 1127 S. State St. The site is currently connected to public sewer and this new usage also will be connected to public sewer.

Background: Good's, which describes itself as a general store for the whole family, is working on a land development plan for the site The land development plan projects to cost more than $7 million and likely will come back to the board later this month. Kmart, which closed in 2020 after 38 years, was connected to Akron Borough’s public sewer prior to the township adding a sewer authority and before the township had a sewer line. There is an active sewer main that serves Winchester Meadows, the trailer park behind the Kmart site.

What this means: The plan calls for increasing the capacity from what Kmart originally had, projecting capacity at nearly 4,000 gallons per day. The building will be split between Good's Store, which will use half or roughly 47,000 square feet, and Dutch-Way grocery store. Akron must sign off on this because it conveys sewer to the treatment plant and Ephrata Borough must approve because of the treatment plant. The borough owns and operates the two sewage treatment plants.

Quotable: “Kmart has always been a sewer customer of Akron Borough,” Ephrata Township manager Steve Sawyer said. “That will not change with this expansion. The planning module exemption must be signed by the municipality where the project is located. They will also have to receive approval for additional sewer capacity from Akron and Ephrata boroughs.”

Next step: The Good's Store's building plan will be on the agenda at the township's next meeting, Aug. 17.

Storm water plan: The board approved a minor storm water plan for 1029 Frey's Road. Daniel Stoltzfus purchased the property, which is in a rural area. He is building a large house and barn and was required to have a storm water management plan.