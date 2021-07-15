When: Council meeting, July 12, with content from the July 6 meeting.

What happened: Gross Run, the ambling stream that bisects the borough east to west, will be rejuvenated through a $1.7 million streambank restoration project approved by Borough Council. The project will restore a 4,500-foot section from the pond east of Akron Road that feeds it to near Lake Street where the waterway disappears into a concrete storm sewer that directs it to the Cocalico Creek.

Quotable: “We’ll be doing different types of rehab along there to restore it to a more natural area, slow the water down, limit erosion and just make it more natural instead of this manmade situation that we now have,” said Nancy Harris, Ephrata’s municipal services manager, following council’s July 6 workshop meeting where the project was discussed.

The cost: To accomplish the task, the borough voted at its July 12 meeting to seek a $500,000 Lancaster County Community Foundation clean water grant. Borough officials are also waiting to see if they will receive a $500,000 grant from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The borough will contribute $690,939 to complete the expected cost. Council also voted to pay Land Studies Inc. of Lititz $24,200 for a study conducted on the pond. Repair to the pond, which is on private land, will run about $200,000 and will involve removing much of the sediment in order to stabilize it. The landowner will have to grant permission for workers to access the pond and agree not to alter whatever repairs are made.

Why it matters: Harris said the pond has collected a lot of sediment, mostly from public stormwater runoff over the years. Because of sediment buildup, the dam could potentially fail. The project is driven by Pennsylvania’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program requiring municipalities to reduce sediment runoff and maintain the quality of water flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.

Timeline: Ephrata officials expect pond repairs to be done this year with the streambank restoration to follow, probably in 2022.

Also: Council voted July 12 to seek a $457,969 multimodal transportation grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to complete the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail from Locust Street north to the borough line. The borough would provide 30% of the funding for the project, or $196,273. There is no timeline for completion.