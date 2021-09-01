A 57-year-old Ephrata man was seriously injured after a car hit him and then fled the scene on Tuesday night, according to Ephrata police.

The incident happened around 9:56 p.m. at the intersection of East Man and Lake streets in Ephrata borough, police said.

Witnesses told police that a silver Nissan Versa hit the man and then drove off on East Main Street without stopping. Police said they believe the Versa is a 2007-2011 model.

The 57-year-old man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by an ambulance, police said.

The car's passenger side mirror was broken during the hit-and-run, along with damage to the front and passenger's side of the car, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the Nissan Versa is asked to call police at 717-738-9200.