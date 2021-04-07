When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Ephrata residents threatened by utility shutoffs have gotten a one-month reprieve before disconnection. Council voted unanimously to extend the disconnection moratorium to April 29, thanks to the recently approved American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Background: Inside that plan is an energy and utility provision that allows residents to apply for funding grants to help pay their outstanding fees. The plan provides $4.5 billion nationwide that can be used to pay utilities, rents and mortgages.

What’s next: Residents in arrears have 30 days to apply for help under the plan which, if approved, will help them pay their obligations for up to a year. But to receive this reprieve they must apply, said Ricky L. Ressler, the borough’s budget and finance committee chairman. He said residents affected by the threat of disconnection can apply with Lancaster County, and they can get help in filling out the applications by contacting Ephrata Area Social Services or the North Lancaster HUB.

Quotable: “They need to show us they are making an effort in applying for the grant,” Ressler said. “If they’re qualified and they’re approved, this plan will pay up to a year of arrearages and catch them all up. All we require is proof, the receipt, that they actually applied,” Ressler said.

How many impacted: The disconnection policy affects 183 accounts including 114 homes that are tenant-occupied and 69 owner-occupied.

Also: Council discussed finances for Pioneer Fire Company’s new aerial $1.5 million ladder truck. The borough is responsible for repaying 64%, while the remaining 36% is the responsibility of the fire company. The loan for the truck is being repaid over 15 years. Mayor Ralph Mowen asked if Ephrata Township, which generates more than 30% of Pioneer’s calls, has helped the fire company in the purchase of the aerial ladder truck. Borough Manager Bob Thompson said the township has “committed for $15,000” toward fire service. Mowen wasn’t satisfied, saying a large portion of the new development in the Ephrata area is occurring in the township. “It’s time that they meet their obligations to the fire companies,” Mowen said.

Downtown events: Council discussed a request by Kelly Withum, executive director of Mainspring of Ephrata, to permit beer and wine sales at upcoming downtown events. This request included Party at the Plaza events at Whistle Stop Plaza in June, August and October, and three planned Wednesdays at Whistle Stop Plaza events in May, June and July. Council will vote on these at their April 12 meeting.