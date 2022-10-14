When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Council decided to purchase and place two sharps boxes in public restrooms at Whistle Stop Plaza so used needles and syringes can be properly disposed of. They will cost $231.70.

Upcoming observations: Council voted to allow Mainspring of Ephrata to host its first New Year’s celebration from 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. It also approved Mainspring’s request to close Railroad Avenue from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 to suspend a large American flag across the Winters Memorial Trail and place a coffee/hot chocolate stand along the trail as part of its Veterans Day observation. Council approved a request by the Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376 to hold its annual Jack Frost Parade from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct 26 with a rain date of Oct. 27. Also, council voted to allow Ephrata Church of the Brethren to hold a Christmas Eve service in Whistle Stop Plaza from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 24.

