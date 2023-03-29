When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, March 20.

What happened: The board, in an 8-0 vote, approved an agreement with the software company Apptegy to build a new website, app and notification system, costing $7,000 for development and $20,000 annually. Board member Tim Stauffer was not present.

Why it matters: The new system is aiming to improve communication with students, families and community members more seamlessly than the current system the district is using. During previous board meetings, ways to connect with the community and better communication digitally have been discussed.

Details: Apptegy works on enabling schools to communicate more effectively with their audiences using a publishing platform named Thrillshare, built specifically for school districts. The platform is designed to contain all district communication channels in one place. The estimated transition timeline from kick-off to launch is about 10 weeks. This includes design, development and content migrations, as well as training sessions. Ongoing support from the software company is included in the annual fee, which, if renewed, is subject to a 3% increase. Since the company started in 2014, Apptegy has over 2,500 clients across the country.

Quotable: “I’m most excited about how parents will be able to customize notifications that come to them,” Superintendent Brian Troop said at a committee of the whole meeting earlier this month when the administration presented the plans.

Therapy dogs: The board approved an agreement with Dog Sense LLC that will provide the district with two facility-based therapy dogs and handler training, costing $18,200 for the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2024-25. Staff members will be able to request the presence of the facility dogs during an individual or classroom session, with a caretaker present. The dogs will have two primary handlers, district employees, who will receive proper training and serve as caretakers.

Student recognition: Board President Chris Weber read a resolution honoring high school senior student Tanner McCracken for qualifying for the state wrestling championship. His success at the Section One tournament qualified McCracken to compete in the 2023 PIAA District 3 AAA wrestling championship, where he won the 139-pound weight class. He finished his senior season with a record of 21 wins and seven losses. “These achievements represent months of practice and hard work,” Weber said.

More: Several board members commended students for their work with this year’s high school musical, “Cinderella,” which ran from March 16-18. “It was just beautifully done. I’m so impressed,” board member Lara Paparo said.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for their next committee of the whole meeting April 17 in the district board room.