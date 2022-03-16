When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, March 7.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Richard Hornberger presented to the board how the district intends to handle challenged materials, including books.

Why it’s important: Book bans and parents challenging instructional materials have been a trending topic both locally and nationwide in recent months. Currently, there is no formal procedure for challenging books in place within the district.

The process: A complaint, whether it’s about a library book or materials used in the classroom, will be referred to the building administration. School officials will then contact the complainant and the school staff to meet as a group to resolve the complaint through conversation. If it does not get resolved at this step, a formal process begins. A request for reconsideration of instructional material form will be sent to the person who issued the complaint.

Detailed questions: The person who objected to the material is then asked to answer a set of questions, including the following: To what in the material do you object and why? What do you feel might be the result of reading, viewing, or listening to this material? Parents or others filling out the forms are asked to be specific when doing so. A committee will review and evaluate the material and decide whether the material will continue to be circulated. There is also an appeal process. State and national guidelines will be used when reviewing content and appropriateness.

Opt-out system: The district is also looking to get in place a system where parents can opt out of certain books or materials they don’t want their children to have access to. “We don’t anticipate a ton, but if you look nationwide, we want to be proactive in this so we have a procedure in place,” Hornberger said.

Board feedback: “I really like that you’re being proactive about this because this has become somewhat a hot topic,” board member Trisha Good said. Superintendent Brian Troop pointed out this is an internal practice and not an action item the board has to vote on, but due to the nature of the topic, they wanted to give a heads up that this is something the administration have been working on lately, and they want the process to be transparent.

Staffing: Like most school districts, Ephrata Area has dealt with staffing shortages this school year. There had been a large need for para-educators. The district wants to restructure 10 part-time para positions into four full-time positions to make them more attractive. It would also be cost neutral.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet March 21 for its regular meeting in the district boardroom.