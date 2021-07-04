Three firemen and the driver of a pick-up truck were transported to Lancaster General Hospital following a vehicle accident involving a Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company Truck.

None of the three firefighters were injured, but the extent of injuries to the pick-up truck driver, Daryl Reiff, 38, of Annvill, is unknown, according to police.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 7:19 p.m. on Route 322 while the fire truck was on its way to an active fire and the pick-up turned into the path of the fire truck.

Reiff has been cited for his driving actions, police said.

The extent of damage to the fire truck is currently unknow, Jim Keifer, a public information office with Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company said.