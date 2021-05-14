If East Cocalico and Denver residents think they're seeing some new faces on their community patrols, that's correct.

Officers Jose Gonzalez, Rachel Odenwalt and Zachary Stauffer joined the force since January.

Jose Gonzalez

A veteran police officer who retired from the City of Reading Police Department, Officer Gonzalez's love and understanding of community policing comes through strongly in conversation.

"I patrolled and had rapport with literally everyone - homeless, drug addicts, residents and business owners. I was a bike cop and I went everywhere with my partner, Jim Thomas." Gonzalez, when asked if he had a niche or specialty, said, "I enjoy investigations. When there was an auto theft, my search usually turned up the vehicle." Other officers said another specialty Gonzalaz has is cooking, especially wonderful empanadas. When asked if cooking is a hobby, he replied, "Not really, it's called survival." What attracted him to East Cocalico Police Department? He replied, "This department believes in community policing. I enjoy being out and about and part of the community. The fact that the depart- ment is smaller allows one to get even closer to the community." He looks forward to bike patrol in Denver and getting to know residents.

"Chief Darrick Keppley is a great chief, we have good supervisors and wonderful, fellow officers," Gonzalez said. "People are human beings. We all make mistakes. If I can help one individual go on the right path, that's great."

Rachel Odenwalt

Officer Odenwalt, who started Jan. 4, said, "East Cocalico was the first interview I had. I didn't know a lot about this area of the county. I've enjoyed every bit of the job and the other officers are great to work with. I un- derstand how important it is to get to know the community," said Odenwalt.

No stranger to the police department atmosphere, Odenwalt was West Lampeter Township's Police Department administrative assistant since 2014.

"You know that last item in most job descriptions that says, 'and anything else ,' that describes the wide amount of experience I enjoyed at West Lampeter. You could find me in the office, or you might have found me under the dashboard of a police cruiser pulling wires installing something or fixing something since I had technology knowledge," said Odenwalt.

While several West Lampeter officers encouraged her to consider attending the police academy, it was her sergeant who gave her the push in 2019 to actually continue working fulltime and attend the Harrisburg Police Academy. The rigorous, part-time training program is for those working fulltime.

Odenwalt is quick to credit her spouse and two children for their support in making the long stretches of time away from home with work and the police academy doable for her.

This career is quite different from her Albright College degree with a major in fashion design/fashion merchandising and minor in communications. It also differs from her four years in banking, a career she first began while in college.

Zachary Stauffer

Officer Stauffer is thrilled to be able to return to his home area to work in his chosen profession.

"This was my first choice of where I wanted to be. I'm grate- ful and excited to serve here. Since I've been very young I knew police work is what I wanted to do. Some close family friends were police officers and I'd listen to them talk about their work," said Stauffer.

Stauffer attended the Harrisburg Police Academy. He graduated in March 2021 and started work at East Cocalico Police Department the day after graduation.

A 2016 Cocalico High School graduate, Stauffer enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2015 as a junior in high school. He served six years in the Army.

An outdoorsman, he also enjoys woodworking and building things, including furniture. For many years while growing up, Stauffer did motorcross racing.

"Dad and I traveled up and down the East Coast. In 2013 I won the motorcross state championship," Stauffer said.

Interacting with people is enjoyable to Stauffer. He knows it's possible for a police officer to change a person's mind, even though at the moment the person doesn't like you very much.

Look for these new officers and introduce yourself if the opportunity arises. They're interested in knowing as many residents as possible.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.