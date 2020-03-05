Supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: The board tabled a developer’s request for a zoning change for a Chipotle restaurant proposed for the southwest corner of East Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road at Ephrata Crossing.
At issue: Supervisors said they need to see more data before making a decision because of concerns that a phone-ahead, pickup window would cause a traffic backup at the road. Under the township ordinance a pickup window is required to have a drive-through lane designed for stacking a minimum of 10 cars, said Township Manager Steve Sawyer. However, the Chipotle restaurant is designed for a five-car stacking area, which the developer contends is adequate because orders will be placed and paid in advance. And that means cars will advance quickly, unlike traditional drive-through restaurants that have order lanes, the developer has argued.
Quotable: “Time is of the essence for us; if we can’t make it now, we’ll probably withdraw,” said Rick Stauffer, president of PIM, the company developing Ephrata Crossing.
What’s next: The request was tabled until the next supervisors meeting at 7 a.m. on March 17. At that time, the board will decide whether to consider the proposed zoning amendment. If they do, the proposed amendment would go to the Lancaster County Planning Commission for review and recommendation.