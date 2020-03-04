School board meeting, March 2.
What happened: The district plans to raise property taxes by 1.73% or less next year, due in part to its need to ensure any increase does not disproportionately impact four Berks County properties that fall within the district’s boundaries. School finance officials presented a draft 2020-21 budget that school board members will be expected to vote on April 20. The preliminary $65.7 million spending plan would be a 2.45% increase over the current year, with about $1.5 million in additional expenses.
What it means: A millage increase of .3285, or 1.73%, would amount to an addition $57.95 in annual taxes for the owner of an average assessed home with a value of $176,400, according to assistant business manager Leslie Stricker. With a 1.73% increase, the district could generate about $600,000 in additional income. Officials said they are also considering a 1.5% tax increase, which would reduce new revenue by about $81,000.
Breakdown: Just over two-thirds of next year’s estimated expenses are related to salaries and benefits, including state-mandated pension contributions that will rise by about $330,000 next year. Professional staff will receive a negotiated 3.25% raise next school year, while the cost of long-term substitutes is expected to rise by nearly $82,000.
Special education trend: Business manager Sherri Stull and Superintendent Ella Musser explained how the district is grappling with rising costs to accommodate Cocalico students in private schools for special needs when the Intermediate Unit does not have space available. The district has also increased spending on its own support staff for in-house special education services and for its share of IU services and staff training.