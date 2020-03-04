Council meeting, March 2.
What happened: In response to a resident’s question during the meeting, officials discussed preparations for an emergency response if the coronavirus, COVID-19, shows up.
Quotable: “How will you minimize the effects, especially to our elders?” resident Dan Briggaman asked.
Emergency preparedness: Borough Manager D. Robert Thompson said Ephrata has a pandemic plan in place developed years ago during an avian flu outbreak. The police department has full protective gear for each officer so that situations are not made worse as they try to contain the spread of coronavirus, Lt. Thomas Shumaker, Ephrata’s acting police chief, said his department is working with the emergency management coordinator and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital to prepare as best they can for a virus outbreak, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control.
What you can do: While medical facilities are preparing for the increased threat, residents need to do “simple things like washing your hands,” Mayor Ralph Mowen said. The police department has posted the CDC’s most recent guidelines on its Crime Watch page. “These are the best procedures for people to safeguard themselves,” Shumaker said.
Parking meters: The cost for using a parking meter in Ephrata won’t go up, but the time allowed per coin will go down. The borough Highway Committee has requested the changes in an effort to keep traffic moving downtown. The measure is designed to allow people to park and shop rather than use the downtown as one big parking garage, said council member Victor Richard, committee chairman. Drivers can park for 24 minutes now by putting a dime into the meter, but that will change to 12 minutes, if council approves the change at its March 9 meeting. A quarter will buy 30 minutes of parking time.
Muskrat removal: Also on March 9, council will vote to approve a contract with Professional Wildlife Control Services to destroy muskrats in the Bethany Park area, Thompson said. The muskrats are damaging the park and stormwater facilities, he said, and the borough Community Services Committee has recommended the measure. Cost to the borough is $6,700.