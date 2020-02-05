Council meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: In an effort to keep traffic coming and going in downtown Ephrata, council discussed raising parking meter rates.
Proposal: Currently, drivers get 12 minutes for a nickel, 24 minutes for a dime and one hour for a quarter. Suggested increases would be 12 minutes for 10 cents, 24 minutes for 20 cents and one hour for 50 cents. The goal is to deter drivers from parking in one space for long periods of time.
Quotable: “It’s clearly not being looked at as a way to raise revenue,” Borough Manager D. Robert Thompson said. “The whole idea is turnover, so more people can frequent the stores and have a place to park.”
Also: The borough Highway Committee has been looking at phasing out the coin-operated meters, and replacing them with parking kiosks and phone apps, or perhaps a dual card and coin option, Thompson said. An unmanned kiosk might be installed in the lot behind the railroad station. There are 92 parking meters in the borough, and six of those are inoperable, Thompson said. Council can either pay to have those meters evaluated or replace the faulty meters at a cost of $1,200, Thompson said.
Fines: The fine for an expired meter time is $15. Last year, fines amounted to $6,480, while the parking meter revenue brought in $32,763.
What’s next: Council member Thomas Reinhold asked for more time to assess the situation, and other members agreed, so discussion on parking meters will continue and not be voted on at the next council meeting on Feb. 10. The parking meter issue could possibly come up for a vote March 9.