Supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: Township officials said they expect a four-story, $8 million Hilton hotel to be built soon near the intersection of East Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road, where it will be the centerpiece of the Ephrata Crossing development. During the meeting, supervisors adopted an amendment to the township’s nonresidential land development agreement that paves the way for the 16,000-square-foot building that will have more than 100 parking spaces.
Scope of project: The Ephrata Crossing development, which covers more than 16 acres, will also include retail shops, restaurants and a fitness center, township engineer Jim Caldwell said.
Accountability: When the township approved the land development plan for the hotel, the developer entered into a nonresidential land development agreement to ensure the improvements on the plan would be completed. The amendment approved by the board changed the financial security for the project from a cash escrow to a bank letter of credit. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the developer obtained the letter of credit for $471,483 from ACNB Bank.
Video gambling: Supervisors decided to opt out of allowing video gaming terminals into the township’s gas stations and truck stops.