- When: Council meeting, July 8.
- What happened: Borough Council honored young environmentalists during the meeting. Ryan Mentzer and Mya Brendle, Maddy Wagner and Ariannah Eberle, third-graders from Highland Elementary School, were group winners of a design contest that targeted water pollution. Their teacher, Amanda Halteman, introduced the students and explained how the students addressed their “reducing pollution” assignment.
- Details: To encourage the importance of a clean storm sewer system, the third-graders at Highland were asked to design a new marker for catch basin inlets. Working in groups, the students came up with 21 designs. Of those, the public works staff chose six finalists, and the borough’s Highway Committee chose the winner. The winning design, which will be going on all inlet markers, shows a duck swimming with the logo “Don’t even bother to pollute the water.”
- Background: The borough’s public works staff has partnered with schoolchildren the past two years to promote the importance of protecting air, water and soil. The community stormwater education project at Highland promotes “Only Rain in the Drain” as a way to ensure a healthy environment and clean water supply. The students had a field trip to a water treatment plant to help instill the importance of clean water and to show how much work goes into returning water to a useable state.
- Quotable: “One thing we highlight is clean water,” said Nick Thomas, Ephrata’s public works foreman. “We explain the importance of not letting grass clippings or trash get into the storm sewers because that will go into the Cocalico Creek and eventually, down to the Chesapeake.”