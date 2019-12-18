School board meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: District officials have decided to stay the course to study the idea of later start times for middle and high school students as early as 2020-21. The purpose of the study is to address sleep deprivation, which can have negative health implications for students. On the heels of a Dec. 9 forum that drew more than 100 residents who showed up to hear a presentation by sleep experts, parents continued to offer strong opinions on the topic in advance of the study results expected in January or February.
Background: At the meeting earlier this month, residents largely agreed with the science behind the topic, but some questioned whether moving the start times is the right solution, as they blamed heavy homework loads in preventing the recommended eight to 10 hours of sleep on school nights. Many asked how a new schedule would impact extracurricular activities and busing schedules.
Quotable: “This will completely change my life — work schedules, babysitters — change can be positive, but it does seem like there’s a rush to a vote. As parents, it seems like we’re on the outside, looking in,” parent Ryan Oberholtzer said at the Dec. 16 board meeting.
Other parents weigh in: “As a parent, I should have a voice regarding the sleep study, because this is going to affect our lives,” Tina Thompson said. Rebecca Mentzer voiced concerns about younger children being bused to school at an earlier hour.
District response: “There won’t be a decision made until we have all the facts," said Superintendent Brian Troop. “We’re looking at a couple of different scenarios.” He said some Ephrata teens are showing symptoms of sleep deprivation. “We care about our kids, and we wouldn’t be responsible if we weren’t addressing this issue,” Troop said.
New board president weighs in: Richard Gehman presided over his first meeting as president after Tim Stayer stepped down in that role. Gehman addressed parents’ concerns, saying there has to be trust between parents and administration. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen at this point, but there’s no hidden agenda, no ulterior motive; this is about what’s best for our students.