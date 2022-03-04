When: Feb. 28 Ephrata Area school board meeting, held in person and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Board member Timothy Stayer told the board there are long waiting lists for several hands-on programs at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center for the next school year. He is the school board’s representative for the center’s joint operating committee.

Why it’s important: One of the district’s mottos is: “Life-ready graduate.” This is regardless of what career path students may choose after high school. The motto aligns with what the career center provides and programs Ephrata students participate in each year.

Background: For the 2022-23 school year, the career center’s seats for high school students are filling up. As for the welding class, which has room for 40 students, there are 74 students on the wait list. One of their technology programs has 75 seats, and 57 students are waiting. The diesel equipment technician program has room for 25 students, and there are twice as many on the wait list. These are just some of the many high-demand classes. LCCTC’s medical field programs are also popular.

Discussion: Board member Judy Beiler asked what determines who gets picked and who has to wait. To this, Superintendent Brian Troop said there’s a qualification process and criteria that have to be met in order to get in. “They also want to balance it out, making sure it’s fair, as these are countywide programs,” he said. When talking about why the demand is so high this year, Stayer said there may be a realization that not everyone is going to go to college. “The programs are a great opportunity for students that want to go into the career and technology field, and we certainly need it,” he said, referring to the demand for jobs. Stayer was also one of the first graduates from their technology program.

Budget: Last month, the school board approved the LCCTC 2022-23 overall budget for $22.7 million. The district’s estimated contribution is $883,446.

Field renovation: The board gave the go-ahead to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc., a civil engineering firm, to create a master plan to renovate the existing fields and supportive site facilities at the middle and intermediate school location. The firm has proposed a sliding scale rate starting at a $1 million construction cost with a 15% fee. At a $5 million construction cost, there’s a 7% fee. Should the cost fall outside of these parameters, below or above, fees are to be negotiated. The fees also include Ephrata Borough planning approvals and Lancaster County Conservation District approvals.

