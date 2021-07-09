When: Council meeting, July 1.

What happened: Borough Council decided July 1 to indefinitely table plans to move its borough offices to a historic property purchased over three years ago. Council’s decision came after several months of waffling over the proposal.

Background: The historic building at 56 N. Market St. was constructed in 1745 and once held a tavern. The borough acquired the property with the goal of converting it and consolidating all borough offices and council chambers under one roof. Moving the borough offices to 56 N. Market St. also would have freed up the current offices at 600 S. Hanover St., allowing the police department to expand.

Changing times, changing needs: In the years surrounding the purchase of the building, the borough hired a new police chief, Edward Cunningham Jr., in 2017, and a new borough manager, Rebecca Denlinger, in 2019, and space needs began to be reevaluated. The pandemic further delayed action on the proposal to renovate and move into 56 N. Market St.

Quotable: “In my 12 years on council, this was the longest passionate discussion we have ever had,” said J. Neil Ketchum, council vice president.

Debate: Although the decision to table action on moving the borough offices was unanimous, council was nonetheless deeply divided on the matter, and debate on the proposal at the work session lasted nearly an hour. Councilman Bill Troutman favors moving the offices, saying the relocation of borough offices to the downtown area would show commitment to local business owners. Council member Jeffrey McCloud also made a passionate plea to move forward with the project instead of conducting more studies. But others on council questioned public support to spend money on the proposal. Councilman Thomas Shaud said he has not received any positive feedback from the community to make the move. Mayor Clarence Mummert Jr. had doubts about asking residents to pay for the multimillion relocation project over the next 10 years.

What’s next: Despite their divisions, council members were in full agreement that the borough should hold on to the property for future use, whatever that might be. Denlinger said the building will need upkeep and future maintenance, including a new roof. Ketchum stressed that whatever direction council takes in the future, its decisions should be unanimous or else it erodes support for the project.