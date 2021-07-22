Elizabethtown College’s investment in in-demand careers appears to be paying off.

The college will welcome its largest incoming class in the past five years, and enrollment is up again for the second straight year, Elizabethtown announced Tuesday. The class of 2025 consists of more than 475 new students, the college said.

College President Cecilia McCormick credited Elizabethtown’s growth to a “robust academic program which includes real-world experiences and produces strong student outcomes for our graduates to be successful in their careers and in life.”

In the past two years, the college has added high-demand majors including exercise science, robotics, physician’s assistant, social media and media analytics, and public health. It also launched an RN to BSN program in addition to majors such as occupational therapy, engineering, biology, business, education, humanities and political science.

“We know our new students value our commitment and dedication to providing an in-person, experiential education model and engaging student life experience,” McCormick said.