When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 2.

What happened: Ben Ehrhart of LandStudies Inc., in a presentation to council, outlined a floodplain and streambank restoration plan in Hickory Lane Park.

The plan: Removal of legacy soil, regrading banks, landscaping and a restoring the stream’s free-flowing state will help reduce sediment runoff by 154,654 pounds per year, Ehrhart said. Construction will likely begin in 2024. The full project could cost up to $3.4 million, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said. The borough is seeking grant funding to help pay for the project, which is considered part of their municipal separate storm sewer system compliance.

Office proposal: In a separate matter, council heard development plans by financial services firm DDMP from Steve Gergely of Harbor Engineering. The plans call for a 7,500-square-foot, single-story office building at the corner of Masonic Drive and Bainbridge Street.

Street projects: Council awarded street repair contracts to the following firms: R.E. Pierson, stone supply ($29,600); Kinsley Construction, site work and concrete repair ($79,676); New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., paving ($772, 832). This year the borough will be paving Groff Avenue, College Avenue and Brown Street.

Trash collection: Borough staff noted a steady decline in the number of calls and emails regarding rules regarding trash can size and trash amounts put out for pickup. Assistant Borough Manager Ann Roda said the trash contractor is seeing a shift in use to the 32-gallon cans that are required by ordinance, and that less than 10% of houses are not having their trash picked up. Trash collectors will be leaving stickers on oversize cans reminding residents of the rules requiring no more than two 32-gallon cans be left for pickup.

Streets ordinance: Council approved the advertisement of upcoming changes to the streets ordinance. The changes will add metered parking along Wilson Avenue and remove one parking site along North Market Street just north of the square.