When: Nov. 7 supervisors meeting.

What happened: Supervisors approved a $4.97 million preliminary budget for 2022 without a tax increase.

What it means: The tax rate is to remain at 3.1165 mills. To put this in perspective, a property assessed at $200,000 would generate a $623.30 tax bill.

The spending plan: With projected expenditures for 2022 sitting at $5.09 million, balancing the budget would require a transfer of $108,236 from the township reserves.

Emergency services: When looking at public safety, 37% of expenditures will go toward the police department, totaling $1.87 million. The fire department will receive less than half a million, $445,083. Emergency management and ambulance costs will be at $27,776.

Public works: Public works will account for 16% of expenditures, or just under $800,000. Expected projects to be undertaken with that allocation are the road realignment on Coffee Goss Road and stormwater management on the Longwood detention basin, Coffee Goss Road and Evans Run.

Parks and recreation: With the amount of $283,381, the department will tackle the skatepark resurfacing at Fuhrman Park, installation of park cameras for safety purposes, the basketball court renovation and tree removal at Riverfront Park.

Contributions: Expected contributions for 2022 are as follows — $39,655 for Milanof-Schock Library, $4,000 for Maytown Historical Society and $5,000 toward the Memorial Day Parade.

Other business: As with the two previous meetings, Deputy Chief Dan Houseal of the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department provided an update on a plan to buy a rescue truck.

Quotable: “This past month has made it more than clear that keeping and expanding our rescue equipment is a need,” he told the board before launching into a story concerning an entrapment rescue where a woman had to be hospitalized due to her injuries.

The cost: When speaking of the cost, Houseal said Seagraves, the company tasked with constructing the new apparatus, did not provide a final updated estimate. But the most a new a truck will cost is $1.17 million, and he said the company promised to knock $25,000 off the original estimate given at a previous meeting.

Discussion: Chairman Thomas Jones inquired about the projected timeline. Houseal said the plan for delivery is about 16 months if a decision is made by the next meeting, Dec. 2. The department would allocate an additional month for training and equipment mounting before the truck is used for calls around spring 2023.

Public comment: Steven Stradford again brought up his worry about speeding on Ashley Drive. “Is there something I can do to move this along?” He acknowledged a heightened police presence, but was wondering about the process of installing speed bumps. Township Manager Jeffrey Butler replied, “We have never initiated the installation of speed humps, bumps or speed tables in residential areas.” Butler said he preferred to include the homeowners association, other residents and the police chief in the conversation to allow for a more community-minded approach to solve the issue. The board was informed the homeowners association has crafted a letter about the issue, and that supervisors should be receiving it shortly. Jones said the township would schedule a meeting, and “at least one of us will be there representing the township.”