When: Nov. 11 school board meeting.

What happened: The board voted 9-0 to create a junior high track and field team. Athletic Director Frank Hawkins presented his proposal to the board, saying he expects over 40 students to join the team based on a survey conducted earlier. The team will encompass grades seven, eight and nine, and is looking to launch in the spring. Hawkins called the timeline “aggressive” but totally doable.

Details: Looking at finances, the team will require one head coach at $2,657 and two assistant coaches at $1,595 each. For the inaugural season, Hawkins said team members would use the junior high cross country uniforms. He estimated that uniform costs would eventually be around $3,000. Busing for the scheduled meets would fall at $1,750 for the season. Board member Ron Melleby praised Hawkins for his efforts, adding that a schedule, team and uniforms help foster a sense of belonging in students. The proposal being passed was met with enthusiasm.

Mask policy: Donegal School District reintroduced its original health and safety plan until further state-level decisions are made regarding the mask mandate. This allows students, parents and staff to choose whether they wear a mask in the buildings. No vote was needed on this action, as the plan was approved in August. The conversation went to whether the district would require masking again if cases were to rise within their buildings. “My recommendation is that there is not a masking threshold,” Superintendent Michael Lausch said, adding that it would be “a nightmare to manage” as many parents have students in several buildings. The district will follow the 5% guideline given by the Department of Health. If a building’s population reaches 5% active cases of COVID-19, instruction will be virtual for that specific building alone for a set amount of time.

Public comment: After a few months of accommodating larger-than-usual crowds at the high school auditorium, the Nov. 11 board meeting was held at its regular location — the large group instruction room at Donegal Primary School. In comparison to the heated, tension-filled meetings experienced at the beginning of the school year, this gathering’s audience was substantially smaller and more subdued. Two comments were submitted electronically, prior to the meeting, that focused on the topic of mask wearing. One comment praised the board for abiding by the mask mandate. Another comment scolded the district for not requiring masks for all staff and students of the district.

Quotable: “Thank you for reverting to the original health and safety plan that allows masks to be optional,” Bonnie Ikler told the board in person. She spoke of her child’s experience in school that morning, relating they did not see many staff or students participating in the option of sporting face coverings. “It proves the majority of the community does not want to be forced to wear masks,” she continued before urging the board to “stay the course and see what happens with the appeal … if it even happens.”

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be held Dec. 2.