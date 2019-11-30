Board meeting, Nov. 26.
What happened: The board approved the resignation of Jeffrey Ammerman as the district’s director of finance and operations. He is taking a position as director of member assistance with the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, according to an association spokeswoman.
Background: Ammerman, whose resignation is effective Feb. 5, joined the district in March as business manager at an annual salary of $135,000. His title was changed in September to better reflect his responsibilities. He replaced business manager George Longridge, who left the district in January to become chief financial officer and chief operations officer with the Berks County Intermediate Unit. Longridge, whose resignation was accepted last December, was with the district for nearly 13 years.
Other departure: The personnel report also included the termination of Brian Ressler, head coach for the junior high girls basketball team. After the meeting, District spokesman Troy Portser and human resources director Richard Toth declined comment, saying it was a personnel matter.
Other action: As discussed at an Oct. 8 workshop meeting, the board approved the first part of a state-required comprehensive plan, which lays out the district'’s goals for student learning, growth and achievement. Part of the plan was due Nov. 30, while a second part is due March 30.
Private school tuition: Tuition agreements for two special education students attending New Story, a private school in Mountville, were approved for the current school year. One tuition will cost the district $40,963 while the other will cost $51,750.