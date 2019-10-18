Council meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: Council recommended the Zoning Hearing Board reject variances for a proposed AutoZone store on South Market Street, south of Groff Avenue.
Variances sought: Pamela Roberts, borough planning and zoning director, said the variances sought are a buffer between commercial use and residential properties and a requirement to have 50% shade tree coverage in parking lots. She said the proposal was to have a 2-foot rear buffer instead of the 15 feet required and less than 7 feet in the side instead of the 10 feet required.
Dissent: The only council member present to speak in favor of the project going forward was Bill Troutman, who noted the lot at 1235-1237 S. Market St. was vacant for as long as he could remember.
Next steps: Roberts said zoners will consider the variances on Nov. 13. Council’s recommendation is not binding on the Zoning Hearing Board.
Borough hall renovation: Council voted unanimously to approve hiring Capital Construction Management as the construction manager for the renovation of the historic building at 56 N. Market St. into a new borough hall at a cost of $77,040. Council President J. Marc Hershey.
Other business: Trudy Johnston, a borough resident who is chief executive officer of Material Matters Inc., spoke during the public comment period to urge the borough to sell credits from pollution reduction activities. The borough’s sewage treatment plant does a better job of cleaning up wastewater than state regulations require, and that gives the borough credits it can sell. Other municipalities that are not cleaning up water must buy credits or get fined by the state.