School board meeting, March 10.

What happened: The board reviewed bids for the construction project at the middle school to accommodate sixth-graders and upgrade the two gymnasiums. The work is slated to start this summer and be completed for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: The base bid covers the construction of classrooms on the lower level and creating more seating in the cafeteria by removing a dish room. Alternate bids include such upgrades as air conditioning and refurbished flooring for the gymnasiums and windows for the fitness room.

Reduced costs: The presented bids amounted to $4.36 million in total costs for both the base and alternate projects, substantially less than previous estimates. Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, said the total cost is nearly $700,000 less than the base project estimate of just over $5 million.

Previous estimates: In January, the district’s architect, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, projected costs of $6.47 million to renovate the lower level and expand cafeteria capacity, with the alternate bids, mainly for the gymnasiums, adding an additional $720,000 to $820,000. The alternates could be approved or rejected by the board. By March 10, the base project estimate was reduced to the $5 million-plus. District spokesman Troy Portser said later the reduced costs were mainly due to changes to the scope of the cafeteria work, and estimates were updated prior to the request for bids.

What’s next: If the bids are approved, the general contractor will be Lobar Inc. The HVAC work will be done by North Bay Mechanical, the plumbing work by Jay R. Reynolds Inc. and the electrical work by McCarty & Son. Because the March 24 board meeting has been canceled, bids could be possibly voted on at a special meeting on March 31 or at the April 14 workshop meeting, depending on what the bid timeline requires, according to board President Terry Seiders.

Another postponement: The earliest the board would discuss possibly consolidating elementary students into two elementary schools, East High and Bainbridge, or moving forward with planned renovations to Rheems Elementary would be the April 28 action meeting. But the issue could be pushed aside because the board “will need to deal with the issues that are most pressing due to the coronavirus and the impact to education and our community as a whole,” Seiders said.