School board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board approved $8.25 million in contracts to complete HVAC, locker room and other renovations at Garden Spot High School, down over $700,000 from initial estimates.

General construction: The board awarded a $3.13 million contract to Dillsburg-based eciConstruction for the following projects: replace bleachers in gymnasiums, ceilings, flooring, lockers; remodel corridors to maximize visibility; create storage room; and install 48 private changing rooms and 76 private showers in its locker rooms. Roughly $2.2 million worth of these improvements can be attributed to the district’s locker room renovation, down $200,000 from its previous estimate, Superintendent Bob Hollister said.

HVAC: The board awarded the contract to Myco Mechanical, of Telford, for $2.45 million. The project seeks to re-insulate miles of pipework, replace 24 air handling units, 14 packaged rooftop units, 10 control panels, accessories in the boiler room, and the building automation system.

Electrical: The board awarded a $1.71 million contract to Hirneisen Electric, Reading, for the following projects: update lighting fixtures in the weight room, gymnasium, hallway and locker areas; electrify bleachers in the gymnasium; and install wiring for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, internet, security cameras, and vape detectors.

Plumbing: The board awarded the contract to install water lines to Myco Mechanical at a cost of $943,000.

What’s next: Hollister expects construction to be finished by January 2021.