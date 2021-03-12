When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, March 8.

What happened: Township supervisors continued their discussion of a possible shooting range on Camargo Road in Quarryville. They agreed to offer a discount on permit fees and sent a message to the Quarryville Police Department.

Why it’s important: The range will serve as a training location for police officers.

Background: The police department will have an internal meeting March 22 to decide whether to move forward with the project. After a decision is reached, the Quarryville Police will inform the Eden Township supervisors in order to schedule a public hearing. More information about a public hearing will be available through the Eden Township website.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet inside the township building at 7 p.m. April 12, and remote access will be provided via telephone link on the township website.

— Julia O’Leary,

For LNP | Lancaster Online