Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Eden Township supervisors set the 2020 budget at $691,022.34 and adopted a resolution to increase the real estate tax. The millage rate will increase 5% from 0.95 to 1 mill for 2020, meaning a property owner with a house assessed at $100,000 would pay $100 yearly.
What it means: Since 2010, the millage rate in Eden Township has fluctuated. Residents will once again see an increase in taxes for the first time since 2017. Township supervisor Joe Rineer said after the meeting the millage increased because of a $7,000 budget shortfall. One major factor was the $275,000 renovation project of Cherry Hill Bridge. The increase gives the township an additional $10,000 to meet the shortfall and add to the building fund.
Zoning: The township heard the case of Amish resident Omar Esh, of 353 Camargo Road, who submitted applications for establishing a woodworking business on his 6-acre property in the agriculture zoning district. Two requests for 2,000 extra square feet for his business, one in March as a home business and a reapplication in July as a farm business, were both denied by the zoning board, which said he doesn’t meet either classification. A settlement between the two parties was not reached. The supervisors hope an agreement will be reached but said the board can’t do anything until the zoning hearing board meets next month.
Quotable: “All he wants is to get an agreement with the township to be in compliance. Why is it so difficult?” Esh’s advocate, Duane Bennetch of Property Owners Advocates, said.
What’s next: Supervisors will hold their first meeting of the new year Jan. 13.