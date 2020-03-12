Supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: With supervisor Lawrence Stoltzfus absent, supervisors voted 2-0 to allow township roadmaster Mark Rudy to become a bidder for a 2013 Peterbilt dump truck with 14,000 miles that is for sale by Salisbury Township.

What it means: Chairman Joseph Rineer said the township budgeted $40,000 for new equipment in the 2020 budget. Rineer said a portion of the budgeted funds and a bank loan will cover a dump truck purchase. The township did not release an estimated threshold because the bidding process is sealed.

Other business: A proposed agreement was announced by Amish resident Omar Esh’s advocate, Duane Bennetch, of Property Associates of Pennsylvania. Esh, of 353 Camargo Road, submitted applications for a woodworking business on his 6-acre property in the agriculture district. The agreement includes allowing three-yearly township inspections on his property. The supervisors decided to table the proposed agreement to the April 13 meeting for solicitor review.

Quotable: “We finally have a basic commonality here, so it’s moving forward,” Rineer said.

Ordinance amendment: The supervisors also approved an amendment to the stormwater management ordinance that allows residents to design and present their own plans from 2,500 square feet to a new threshold of 5,000 square feet. All plans over 5,000 square feet must include a professional engineer plan for township approval.

Amish schoolhouse: Zoning officer Gerry Parker said to builder Joe Beiler the township Planning Commission approved the waiver of land development for the construction of an Amish schoolhouse to be built on 593 Valley Road. She said it will be completed by September 2020 for the next school year.

Help wanted: Rudy also announced he is looking for part-time help for skin patch repairs on township roads. Applicants must be ages 18-20 and the work will last only a month.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on April 13.