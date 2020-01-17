Eastern York School District’s $34.8 million building project remains on schedule to meet the district’s hopes of having a new intermediate school ready to open for the 2022-23 school year. That was the report given to the school board Jan. 16 by the project’s architects.
“We are on track with our schedule,” said Scott Cousin, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates. “We should be out to bid by the end of the summer.”
Cousin told the board the site layout, including vehicular access patterns, has been finalized and the building plans have been further refined, including the finalizing of the layout of educational spaces in the new building. Plans call for a three-story building, with each floor housing one grade.
The new school will be located just north of the district’s high school and will house grades 3-5. The project also calls for renovations to Wrightsville Elementary, which will house grades K-2. The district plans to close the Kreutz Creek and Canadochly elementary schools. A study showed renovating those two buildings would cost nearly as much as the new building.
Included in the Wrightsville portion of the project is the conversion of space currently used for the district’s administrative offices into classrooms. The administrative offices will be relocated to the new intermediate school. The Wrightsville renovations also will include separate access ways and dropoff/pickup areas for school buses and parents, which will accommodate the school’s larger student population and make for a safer traffic pattern.
A zoning application already has been filed with Lower Windsor Township, Cousin said. The zoning application for the Wrightsville part of the project will be submitted in February. Preliminary work on scoping the traffic study needed for PennDOT approval of the school’s highway access is also underway.
Cousins said the next step for designers will be to hold meetings with teachers and staff to discuss classroom designs. The current pricetag, he emphasized, is an estimate based on the plans as they stand today.
“This is a snapshot in time of where we are at,” he told the board. “As we make decisions, these costs will change along the way.”