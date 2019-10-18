Better than expected revenues and lower than anticipated expenses is allowing Eastern York school board to establish a new $2 million capital construction fund to be used for construction of a new intermediate school. The fund will also be used for expected repairs to the HVAC system at the district’s middle school.
The board took that step Oct. 17 following a report from district Business Manager Teresa Weaver showing a $2.9 million surplus in this year’s budget. Most of the surplus came from revenues that exceeded expectations by $2.5 million. The district also managed to hold expenses $400,000 below what had been budgeted. The district also received more than it had anticipated in state funding.
In addition to establishing the new construction fund, the board transferred $250,000 to its capital reserve fund to help pay for current projects and assigned $700,000 of its reserves to be used to offset higher retirement and health care costs in the future.
Weaver said the moves were necessary because district policies require unassigned reserves be maintained at 5-8% of the budget. Reserves would have totaled more than 11 percent without the reallocation.
She also said the surplus means the district will not need to request any exceptions to the Act 1 state limit on property tax increases for next year’s budget. School districts can apply to the state for exceptions if increases are necessary due to costs for special education, pension contributions or construction.
Eastern York’s retirement and special education costs are not expected to meet the thresholds needed to qualify for exceptions. And although the district has not yet finalized its plans for the new intermediate school, the district will structure any debt for the new building in a manner to avoid a tax hike.
Under the timeline for the new construction that Weaver outlined for the board, the district’s next step will be for its architects to certify the useful life of the high school and the Wrightsville Elementary buildings will extend to at least the 2030-31 school year. That certification will allow the board to take action in May to extend the current debt for those buildings. That move, in turn, will allow the board to make a decision in July or August on the amount it will borrow to build the new school.