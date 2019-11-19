Council meeting, Nov. 6.
What happened: In a unanimous vote, the borough council approved the proposed budget for 2020. The real estate tax rate will remain the same at 4.747 mills, which results in a tax bill of $474.70 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Budget: The spending plan is $2.22 million, which is not yet finalized. Revenue is projected at $2.28 million with funds available of $62,907.
Policing: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department will take over police duties from Manheim Township Police Department on Jan. 1. The contract cost is $685,800.
Other changes: There will be a 5% water rate increase. The cost of trash service will rise from $49.50 per quarter to $59.50 per quarter. There is a new trash hauler contract with Waste Management. The contract will go into effect Jan. 1 and will end Dec. 31, 2022.
What’s next: Council is set to finalize the budget in December.
Meet and greet: During the meeting, council met Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department officers. Chief David Steffen said police officers will wear body-worn recording devices intended to provide proof that the police are operating properly, which he claimed will be more accurate than phone recordings from spectators. The chief believes this will lower insurance costs and not be a financial drain on the community. He also said police will not use unmarked cars except for detectives. They intend to focus on quality control and collaboration with the community.