Council meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: In a unanimous vote, Borough Council exonerated its locally elected, non-paid tax collector so the borough can transfer tax duties to the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau.
Why it’s important: The reason for this action is the bureau has the structure to collect past-due taxes from residents, which the elected treasurer cannot do. This practice is customary among municipalities.
Other action: Council unanimously voted to appoint council member Debra Miller as its representative to the Health Assessment and Research for Communities executive board. Previously, borough council member Adam Gochnauer had been conducting business for the group even though his term had long been expired. Adam Gochnauer is still active in the organization but not in an official board capacity.
Fire company: James Rohrer Jr. is resigning as East Petersburg fire chief after serving 21 years. He was honored at the meeting as council members presented him with a plaque. He will still serve the community as the person in charge of training new firefighters. The new fire chief is Don Schoenberger, who took over at the beginning of the year.
Bat houses: An anonymous resident has donated two bat houses to the borough. They will be placed in East Petersburg Community Fitness Park where they will help to eliminate mosquitoes and other pests in the historic duck pond area.