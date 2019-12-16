Council meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: In a unanimous vote, the council approved the proposed 2020 budget with no change in the real estate tax rate.
Budget: Total revenue is estimated to be just over $2,281,000 and expenditures will be just over $2,218,000. In 2019, there was a total budget of $2.2 million with $37,000 funds available.
Taxes: The tax rate will remain the same at 4.747 mills. The average property tax is $688.32.
Changes: Trash and recycling collecting fees will increase by $10 to $59.50 per quarter because the borough has a new contract with Waste Management. It is the lowest cost the council could find. Also, the budget for the pool was reduced to $15,000 from $30,000.
Police: Lancaster County Northern Regional Police Department will be taking over police services from Manheim Township Police Department. Last year, the police budget was $800,000. In 2020, it will be $685,000.
Expenditures: The cost for for building improvements for the borough office is $25,000. The salary of the emergency management coordinator is $22,000, and $40,000 is budgeted for the zoning officer. The budget for stormwater management, or MS4, is $45,000.
Other business: Two new board members were appointed to replace Connie McElwain and John Schick, who are retiring at the end of the year. They are John Herr and Debra Miller, both of East Petersburg. They will be active borough council members starting Jan. 1, 2020.