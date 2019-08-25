Supervisors meeting Aug. 19.
What happened: The board continues to move forward with a stormwater fee proposal.
Why it’s important: The board heard its second presentation on the proposal which, if approved, would charge property owners a stormwater management fee to help cover the cost of cleaning up waterways. A federal and state mandate requires every municipality to contribute to cleaning up the environment. According to the proposal, stormwater will cost the township $1.4 million over the next four years.
Fee structure: According to township manager Ralph Hutchison, a typical residential property would pay a new stormwater fee of about $6 per month. The fee will be used for funding the construction, maintenance and operation of stormwater management facilities and would likely be billed on a quarterly basis for $18. Nonresidential properties such as businesses, churches and schools likely would have their bill calculated based on the amount of impervious surface on their property. They could be paying $2.50 per 1,000-square feet of impervious area per month, or $7.50 per quarter.
Background: A stakeholder committee that has been meeting regularly to assist the township’s consultant with this process, recommended that a stormwater division be added to the responsibilities of the East Lampeter Sewer Authority as the preferred option. The township is working with consultants from HRG, Inc. on the project.
Credit policy: If the stormwater fee proposal is adopted, Hutchison said a credit program likely will be made available to allow property owners who reduce their impervious surface area by implementing stormwater improvements to reduce the amount of their fee. Details of that program have not been developed.
What's next: In the next few months, the board plans to educate the public about the fee proposal through public meetings and one-on-one meetings with owners of large properties. They also plan to add information to the township website.
Appointment: Brent Stoltzfus was appointed to the sewer authority with the term ending in September 2024.
Hearing cancellation: A resident of Devon Creek housing development wanted to know why the public wasn't notified about a conditional-use hearing that had been canceled. The resident said he and others from the housing development planned to attend the hearing but when they got to the township building, there was a notice posted on the door stating it was postponed. He wanted to know why the cancellation wasn't posted on the township website or the residents notified another way. Hutchison said when a meeting is canceled or postponed, it is always posted on the door of the township building, but he does not know why it wasn’t posted on the website. Board members said minutes, cancellation notices and decisions from hearings should be posted to the website. No new date has been set for the hearing.