When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: The board approved a memorandum of understanding regarding township participation in the Blue/Green Corridor Project.

Background: The Blue/Green Corridor Project is a project facilitated by the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation that seeks to restore a 2.5-mile portion of Little Conestoga Creek that stretches across 40 pieces of property and four municipalities. The project is the largest contiguous creek restoration project in Lancaster County history and would reduce pollution and runoff by restoring the creek’s original floodplain. The project will include a 2.9-mile recreational trail and is expected to cost $14 million.

Funding: The Little Conestoga Creek Foundation is an affiliate of the Steinman Foundation, which has contributed more than $1 million to the project. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group. East Hempfield and the other municipalities involved either will be contributing $75,000 each or building a portion of the recreational trail. Lancaster County has contributed $100,000 and will possibly contribute more. Much of the project’s funding is expected to come from grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Next steps: Manheim Township has already voted to join the project. Lancaster city and Lancaster Township are expected to vote on joining the project next month. Work is expected to start in 2022 on a stretch of creek near the Conestoga House on Marietta Avenue. The project is expected to take five to seven years to complete.

Other business: The board approved the final land development plan for a Belco Community Credit Union bank to be built at the northeast corner of the intersection of South Tree and Centerville roads. In addition to the new bank, a portion of the property will be modified to provide more parking for That Fish Place — That Pet Place.

— Julie Taylor, For LNP|LancasterOnline