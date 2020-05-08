When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, May 6.

n What happened: Supervisors approved three elements of an agreement related to phase I of the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside development plan.

Background: Penn State Health plans to build a five-story hospital west of State Road, and residential units east of State Road, just above the intersection with Harrisburg Pike. Phase I includes the hospital and parking garage.

Three motions: The board approved a total building permit fee of $750,000, and gave the developer an 18-month time extension for permitting. The board also reached an agreement by which Penn State Health will provide a “community support contribution” of $170,000 annually for five years, starting this year, with the condition that Penn State Health agrees to negotiate in good faith for payments beyond five years, during that five-year period.

Building timeline: Representatives of the developer told the board that the original plan was to have construction complete by the summer of 2022; now, they said, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related delays, it’s likely to take five years. The developer also has pledged to financially support a streambank restoration project and the realignment of State Road by the new hospital campus as well as bridge rebuilding.