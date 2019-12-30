Supervisors meeting, Dec. 18.
What happened: Supervisors tabled a proposal from Enterprise for fleet management services that presenter Johnny Santoro said would save the township an estimated $35,000 over 10 years.
Background: Enterprise currently provides fleet management services to various municipalities, including Spring Garden Township in York County. The company uses techniques such as detailed market analysis to maximize revenue on carefully timed vehicle sales in order to save customers money on a fleet. Santoro said there is no contractual timeline and the township can exit the agreement at any time. The township would work with a dedicated account manager with at least three meetings per year to discuss strategic goals.
Quotable: “Bottom line is, this saves money,” said Supervisor H. Scott Russell, adding that he has been advocating for a fleet management system for a long time
Next steps: The board plans to take up the issue at its Jan. 6 meeting, in order to allow for input from the township’s finance director.