Supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: Supervisors voted to close the golf course for two weeks due to the state emergency response to coronavirus. Township staff will be working via remote access.

Quotable: “The township is open for services — residents should not see any change in services,” Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said March 19.

Penn State Health: Supervisors voted to authorize the developer of the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside project to submit traffic signal applications for improvements to State Road. The project calls for a hospital on the west side of State Road above the intersection with Harrisburg Pike, along with residential development on the east side of State Road. The hospital is now under construction. As part of the project, State Road will be straightened and widened; the culvert will also be replaced, which will require the road to be closed for three months.