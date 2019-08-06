Supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.
What happened: The board approved a proposal by phone carrier AT&T to build a cellular tower in East Donegal Township, following a conditional use hearing.
Where: The tower will be on land owned by PPL for its overhead transmission line off of Old Colebrook Road, adjacent to land owned by resident Eric Wolgemuth, according to Township Manager Jeffrey Butler. The tower will be 185 feet tall, with a 4-foot tall lightning rod, for an overall height of 189 feet, Butler said. It will be fenced in and unmanned.
Why it matters: The tower will create improved mobile telephone and data service coverage for areas in East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough.
What’s next: Butler said the next step in the process would be for AT&T to apply for a zoning and building permit. The company has not provided a timeframe for the tower construction.
Video gambling: The supervisors passed a resolution prohibiting video gaming terminals from being located in East Donegal Township.