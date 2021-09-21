“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Calm, cloudy weather

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will drop down to 65 tonight, with high temps forecast to stay in the 70s all week, according to NWS.

At least a 70% chance of rain is expected tomorrow and Thursday.

Tensions continue at school board meetings across the county

Since Governor Tom Wolf's mask mandate for schools, school board meetings have blossomed into a public comment battleground in the past week.

That trend continued on Monday night, as several people overstayed their three-minute speaking time to let the Penn Manor School Board know their thoughts on the Governor's mandate.

Click here for the full story, as students, parents and school board members continue to chart out the mandate.

LCBC bus crash updates

Fourteen people were still hospitalized Monday evening after a chartered bus returning to the church's LCBC Manheim campus crashed on Sunday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Initially, all but one of the bus's 31 occupants were injured and taken to local hospitals. According to a statement from the church, 20 of those injured were released on Sunday night.

Click here to read the full story.

COVID concerns fumble football schedule

Friday night's Columbia-Ephrata football game was canceled after the Crimson Tide had to call off the game because of COVID-19.

Ephrata (3-1) was able to fill the Friday void by adding in Daniel Boone (2-2). The Mountaineers will host the nonleague game.

Columbia can't return to the practice field for a week.

Read the full story here.

New Providence man bets his life

Christopher Saam, 64, of New Providence, appeared on Monday night's airing of "You Bet Your Life," a rebooted comedy and quiz game show hosted by Jay Leno.

The episode was originally recorded in July, after Saam had found a casting call for the show on Facebook.

Read the full story here.

Looking up over the weekend

In case you missed it, the Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair took place over the weekend.

It was hosted in Bird-in-Hand and featured dozens of hot air balloons, entertainment, fireworks and even buggy rides.

Check out the photos from the event below.

Here's what else people are reading this morning:

- $48M housing plan at Stockyard Inn site draws flak from neighbor

- Retired 9/11 first responder, now living in Lititz, seeks a kidney donor

- Woman set fires in hotel that evicted her weeks earlier: police