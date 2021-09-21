First responders work the scene after a Premiere #1 Limousine bus carrying a group of high school girls and volunteers to LCBC’s Manheim campus in Lancaster County crashed into a wooded area off I-81 in Frailey Township on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The bus was traveling on I-81 south and came off the Hegins exit ramp, crossing through the divider on Route 25 and crashing into a wooded area where it came to a stop. The ninth- and 10th-grade girls and the volunteers were returning to the Manheim church from a fall retreat at Lake Champion in Glen Spey, New York.
People inside the ropes watch hot air balloons take to the skies during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
People enjoy a hayride during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Dozens of balloons take off during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Bryce Williams and his dad Brian Williams, both of Easton, help launch On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Bryan Williams and his son Bryce Williams, both of Easton, help launch On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, prepares to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, prepares to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Someone in the basket of A-Rising Star with Charles Blair, Newark, DE, as the pilot, pushes off of another balloon as they rise in the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Joe Frame, brother of pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, holds the right side of Freedomship open as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
People are silhouetted against Freedomship, piloted by Jake Frame of Lancaster, as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Joe Weaver, frined of pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, holds onto Freedomship as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Jake Frame, Lancaster, prepares to take Freedomship to the air during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, takes Freedomship to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, takes Freedomship to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, glides Freedomship over the skies of Lancaster, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
The Garden Spot Village balloon piloted by Kenn Sklute, Pheonix, AZ, is pictured along Clearview Road in Lancaster, as it is about to land during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Spirit In The Sky, piloted by Tom Russo of Bucks County, lands along Clearview Road in Lancaster during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Red Bird piloted by David Berka, Binghamton, NY, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Last One piloted by Joe & Beth Hamilton, Hobe Sound, FL, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Spirit In The Sky piloted by Tom Russo, Bucks County, left, and an unidentified ballon take to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
A balloon, a contrail from a plane and a paraglider, take to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Storm piloted by Vince Galet, Collegeville, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Black Diamond piloted by Tony Dicocco, Bucks Colunty, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Black Diamond piloted by Tony Dicocco, Bucks Colunty, takes to the sky as two paragliders catch the action during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Glory Days piloted by Neal Blackwell, Bucks County, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
People inside the ropes watch hot air balloons take to the skies during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
People enjoy a hayride during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Dozens of balloons take off during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Bryce Williams and his dad Brian Williams, both of Easton, help launch On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Bryan Williams and his son Bryce Williams, both of Easton, help launch On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, prepares to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
On Your Way Up Ballooning, Quakertown, prepares to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features the mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Someone in the basket of A-Rising Star with Charles Blair, Newark, DE, as the pilot, pushes off of another balloon as they rise in the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Joe Frame, brother of pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, holds the right side of Freedomship open as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
People are silhouetted against Freedomship, piloted by Jake Frame of Lancaster, as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Joe Weaver, frined of pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, holds onto Freedomship as they prepare to liftoff during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Jake Frame, Lancaster, prepares to take Freedomship to the air during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, takes Freedomship to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, takes Freedomship to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Pilot, Jake Frame, Lancaster, glides Freedomship over the skies of Lancaster, during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
The Garden Spot Village balloon piloted by Kenn Sklute, Pheonix, AZ, is pictured along Clearview Road in Lancaster, as it is about to land during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Spirit In The Sky, piloted by Tom Russo of Bucks County, lands along Clearview Road in Lancaster during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Red Bird piloted by David Berka, Binghamton, NY, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Last One piloted by Joe & Beth Hamilton, Hobe Sound, FL, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Spirit In The Sky piloted by Tom Russo, Bucks County, left, and an unidentified ballon take to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
A balloon, a contrail from a plane and a paraglider, take to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Storm piloted by Vince Galet, Collegeville, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Black Diamond piloted by Tony Dicocco, Bucks Colunty, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Black Diamond piloted by Tony Dicocco, Bucks Colunty, takes to the sky as two paragliders catch the action during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Glory Days piloted by Neal Blackwell, Bucks County, takes to the sky during the Lancaster Balloon Festival, hosted in Bird-in-Hand, and features a mass launch of dozens of hot air balloons that took to the blue, sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.