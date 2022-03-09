“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Snow expected this morning in Lancaster County

Today will be a high around 37, with a 100% chance of snow that will turn to rain this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance of snowfall is between 7 and 11 a.m., Millersville University Weather Information Center director Kyle Elliott said. After that, mostly rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

❄SNOW❄ today across Central PA!A few inches of #snow is possible along ridges, with a coating to 2" possible in the valleys. See forecast snowfall here: https://t.co/mLqvlCQwVI#PAwx pic.twitter.com/HVSkgUNXaB — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 9, 2022

Temperatures will rise back into the 50s on Thursday and Friday, before crashing to a low near 19 with a possible wind chill around zero on Saturday.

"Saturday we're going to have plummeting temperatures, howling winds — damaging winds, in essences — and a dangerous cold on Sunday morning," Elliott said.

Service dog helping L-S grad navigate lung disease

It's been nearly five years since Lampeter-Strasburg graduate Karin Hostetter was diagnosed with child's interstitial lung disease.

Now 19, Hostetter still isn't sure what caused the original scarring on her lungs and her medical team is still stumped on it.

The uncertainty is scary, she said. But her new companion helps ease some of the mental stress of her condition, along with monitor her health.

Peter, her two-year-old lab, named after Peter Parker, is a saving grace of sorts.

"I honestly couldn't imagine living without him, and it's only been a few months," Hostetter said.

Lampeter-Strasburg stunned in opening round

Lampeter-Strasburg continuously added on its perfect-record season throughout the post-season. The team won the District Three Class 5A title and brought a 27-0 record into the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.

The Pioneers were stunned in their home gym on Tuesday night, losing 63-39, to Penn Hills, brining an end to the teams' historic season.

"This is the greatest team I’ve ever been on," said Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton. "We made history.’’

Shipping out a taste of Lancaster

McClures Bakery 1.jpg Lauren Chamberlain dumps a tray of sticky buns from a baking pan at McClure's Bakery in Gap on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Shoefly pies, peppered bacon, coffee: those are just some of the Lancaster County staple foods you can ship across the country.

Oh, and scrapple of course.

"There are people who know scrapple and want scrapple but can't get it in their local grocery story," Zachary Stoltzfus said. That's where Stolzfus Meats steps in, shipping out scrapple for $9.99 plus shipping.

Gas prices around the county

Prices at the pump continue to rise.

As of 7 a.m., BJ's on Centerville Road had the cheapest prices (updated Wednesday morning), at $4.24 per gallon.

