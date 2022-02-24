La Academia head coach Jerry Johnson, talks with his players during a time out against Nativity in a PIAA 1A boys semifinal game in the Berger Gymnasium at Lancaster Catholic High School Monday March 22, 2021.
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.
The bar and restaurant at 38 West Orange Street has been closed for the past seven months, after the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board began scrutinizing the restaurant after a July 3 shooting outside.
The building and liquor license will be sold separately.
United Way of Lancaster County hires director of equity
Aiza Ashraf is the United Way of Lancaster County's first director of equity.
The position was created following the death of George Floyd in 2020, as United Way Worldwide required all grant-given activities to include an "equity lens," according to United Way of Lancaster County director Kevin Ressler. The local chapter took that initiative to the next level, creating the position and hiring Ashraf.
Ashraf, who was born in Pakistan and now lives in Lancaster city, said being an immigrant and a woman of color gives her a unique perspective on equity in America.
Manheim Central's Maddie Knier (13) puts up a shot against New Oxford during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Abbie Reed (14) takes off after a steal against New Oxford during second half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Abbie Reed (14) takes off after a steal against New Oxford during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's student section reacts after a score against New Oxford during second half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Abbie Reed (14) puts up a shot against New Oxford during second half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Kaylie Kroll (20) goes to the hoop against New Oxford during first-half action of a District 3 Class 5A girls basketball first-round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Summer Bates (10) puts up a shot against New Oxford during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Maddie Knier (13) holds onto the ball against New Oxford during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Maddie Knier (13) takes a shot as New Oxford's Ella Billman (15) defends during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Abbie Reed (14) passes the ball away from New Oxford's Timberley Linbaugh (23) during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Manheim Central's Paige Snyder (25) passes the ball around New Oxford's Ella Billman (15) during first half action of a District 3 5A girls basketball first round game at Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Twp. Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.
Last year, La Academia, a charter school in Lancaster city, won the District Three Class 1A tournament. This year, the team pulled out of the postseason.
The decision came after District Three deemed two of the school's starters ineligible for the postseason.
District Tree made the decision four days before the 1A tournament was set to start after it was "alerted by a school that there were kids on La Academia's roster who were in question," according to District Three executive director Ron Kennedy.