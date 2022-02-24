“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Winter weather advisory issued for Lancaster County beginning tonight

The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory is for Lancaster County beginning tonight at 7 p.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Today's high will be around 35, with a 20% chance of rain, snow and sleet before 1 p.m., NWS said. There's a 100% chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain tonight, mostly after 7 p.m.

❗ Central PA ❗⚠ Travel will become hazardous Thursday evening to Friday afternoon ⚠Stay home if possible during this time, and use extra caution if you must travel! Roads will be slick. https://t.co/mLqvlCQwVI #PAwx pic.twitter.com/LwndMKxSVG — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 23, 2022

Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions later Thursday evening and on Friday morning, NWS warns.

Click here to read more about what's expected in Lancaster County today.

What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

An explosion before dawn in the capital of Kyiv started a broad Russian assault on Ukraine Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press.

At least 40 people were killed and Ukraine's leadership called it a "full-scale war" targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history," the AP reports.

Click here to read more about the attack.

Catalina's permanently closes, looks to sell liquor license

Catlina's Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Lancaster is looking to sell its liquor license and won't be reopening.

The bar and restaurant at 38 West Orange Street has been closed for the past seven months, after the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board began scrutinizing the restaurant after a July 3 shooting outside.

The building and liquor license will be sold separately.

Click here to read the full story.

United Way of Lancaster County hires director of equity

Aiza Ashraf is the United Way of Lancaster County's first director of equity.

The position was created following the death of George Floyd in 2020, as United Way Worldwide required all grant-given activities to include an "equity lens," according to United Way of Lancaster County director Kevin Ressler. The local chapter took that initiative to the next level, creating the position and hiring Ashraf.

Ashraf, who was born in Pakistan and now lives in Lancaster city, said being an immigrant and a woman of color gives her a unique perspective on equity in America.

Click here to read the full story.

Movin' on up: Manheim Central clinch PIAA playoff spot

Manheim Central's girls basketball team earned more than just a win on Wednesday night.

The Barons beat New Oxford, 49-38, in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A bracket.

Because of that win, Manheim Central not only advance to the next round of playoffs -- which they will play on their home court -- but the team also secured a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

Click here to read the full story.

Pulling out of the playoffs

Last year, La Academia, a charter school in Lancaster city, won the District Three Class 1A tournament. This year, the team pulled out of the postseason.

The decision came after District Three deemed two of the school's starters ineligible for the postseason.

District Tree made the decision four days before the 1A tournament was set to start after it was "alerted by a school that there were kids on La Academia's roster who were in question," according to District Three executive director Ron Kennedy.

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what's happening in Lancaster County this weekend

From mud sales to a Chocolate Meltodown, there's plenty happening in and around Lancaster County this weekend.

The first mud sale of the season will be tomorrow and Saturday at the Strasburg Fire Company, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

If you're looking for something without weather woes, there's an art exhibit in Elizabethtown, beginning today at 9 a.m. The event, which features around 20 artists, is running through Sunday.

Click here to read more about what's happening this weekend.

Today's obituaries

Click here to read today's obituaries.

Through the archives: 50 years ago

This photo of six children, seen near a one-room school house sledding down a hill after school. The photo ran at the bottom of the Lancaster New Era on February 24, 1972.

That day, President Richard Nixon's call for an end to "walls of any kind between peoples" was displayed on the front page. His statement came during his visit to the Great Wall of China.

Click here to read more from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Here’s what people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Akron man charged with assaulting woman, shattering her teeth as she was driving: police

- Trio steals $1K worth of Yankee Candles from Ephrata CVS: police

- Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine