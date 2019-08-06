When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: The board unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution to prohibit video gaming terminals in the township.
What it means: Bill Cassidy, township solicitor, explained the new law recently signed by Gov. Tom Wolf gives municipalities the choice to opt out of allowing video gaming terminals in truck stops and gas stations.
What’s next: The township will deliver the resolution to the state Gaming Control Board by the required Aug. 31 deadline.
Sheriff’s sale: R. Gail Blann, property owner of real estate at 823 West Main St., New Holland, owes a delinquent amount of $438.59 to the township for recycling costs. The property is scheduled to be sold at a sheriff's sale on Sept. 25 in the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Quotable: “The township can file a municipal claim for the amount due plus filing costs. Attorney fees can also be claimed by letter sent to property owner 30 days prior to the sale,” Cassidy said.