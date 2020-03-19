School board meeting, March 18.

What happened: In a special emergency meeting, the board voted to keep hourly support staff at their regular rate of pay until further notice, with the understanding that these staff members may need to work make-up days later.

Background: The Pennsylvania Public School Code requires that teachers be paid as scheduled in the event of closures caused by a pandemic, but the law does not cover nonessential support staff.

Why it matters: The new resolution passed by the board is similar to an advance on salaries while hourly support staff are unable to fulfill their job duties.

Act 80 days: The board also voted for the superintendent to begin discussions with Donegal Education Association about using Act 80 days if school closures extend beyond March 29. Act 80 is a state law that requires students to attend 180 days of instruction each year. If Act 80 days are utilized, students will not have to reach the full number of school days through make-up days.

School bus service: The board denied a request from school bus service Durham School Services asking the district to provide 71% of the regular fee during the current lapse in service, instead of 50% as in the original contract. The higher fee would have served as an advance on the next pay period so that bus drivers could continue to be paid while schools are closed. Most board members agreed that taxpayer dollars should be used as originally contracted in the bus service agreement. The 50% fee will come to approximately $37,500 for a two-week lapse, director of business services Michelle Kendig said after the meeting.

Lunch program: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch reported the district gave free lunches to 539 children on March 18. The lunch program began on March 17. Free lunch is available to any child 18 and under. Lunches are being distributed from the Janus School and Donegal Intermediate School Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.