It's been nearly 40 years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission quit handing out plaques to hunters who scored a "triple trophy."

Yet taking a whitetail buck, a black bear and a turkey all in one hunting license year still is heralded as the Pennsylvania Grand Slam.

Donegal Junior High eighth grader Zach Park is only 14, but he'd heard of it.

And after taking a turkey earlier this spring, he accomplished it.

"I've been hunting longer than him and I've never gotten the triple trophy," said Zach's dad Ryan. "I never even knew anyone who did."

Ryan said he considers his son's achievement extra special becuase two of the animals - the bear and the turkey - were taken on public land.

"It's not like we have some place all to ourselves to go hunt," Ryan said. "Pennsylvania public land can get pretty crowded."

Zach's magical season started Oct. 9, 2019.

He was supposed to have baseball practice that day, but because of heavy rain resulting in a soggy field, it was cancelled.

So Zach and Ryan headed to a property not far from home where they have a two-man ladder stand.

"It's a perfect place where we can go that's real close, when we just have a couple hours to hunt," Ryan said.

The two climbed into the stand, sat for about an hour, and an eight-point buck walked up to within 15 yards. Zach made the shot look easy from his crossbow, and he had his first trophy on the ground.

Though Zach has been hunting since he was 8, thanks to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Mentored Youth Hunting Program, the buck he shot last fall was just his second.

Fast forward to the opening of bear season on Nov. 30.

Ryan and Zach headed to the family's hunting camp in Pike County, with plans to hunt the season opener with a group of friends in nearby Lackawanna County.

Neither had ever hunted bears before, but Ryan's brother assured them they were matched with the right group.

"He said, 'If you want to get a bear, you hunt with bear hunters, and these guys are bear hunters,'" Ryan said.

On the first drive of opening day, Ryan and Zach were seated together in some thick laurel on State Game Lands.

"I thought I heard something in the distance, and I looked and saw this bear's head in some thick stuff," Zach said.

It was too thick to shoot the bear there, but Zach got ready.

Sure enough, the bear moved into a clearing about 50 yards away, and Zach made another perfect shot.

This time, he claimed an adult female bear.

"We'd never been bear hunting before, and here he gets one his first time out, on opening day, on the first drive of the day," Ryan said. "He definitely had some god luck working for him."

When Zach returned home with the second of his two trophies, friends and family started telling him he needed to complete the triple trophy come spring turkey season.

"I heard about it from alot of people," Zach said.

April 25, and Pennsylvania's one-day youth spring gobbler season arrived and the Park boys were back on Game Lands in Pike County.

They worked a big longbeard for a while that morning, but it just never offered Zach a clear shot.

"He had him at 40 yards at one point, and I gave him the green light, but he said he couldn't get on him," Ryan said. "I was pretty proud of him for making that decision."

The following Saturday was the general spring gobbler opener and the Parks were back in the Poconos.

They had roosted some birds the night before, but come flydown time Saturday morning, all they saw were hens.

So they hunted on for a little while and soon spotted some turkeys in the distance. The Parks got set up and Ryan started calling.

The birds gobbled back.

Ryan stayed quiet for a period, before yelping softly to locate the turkeys. This time, they answered about 60 yards away.

"I knew they were coming at that point," Ryan said.

Two jakes soon appeared 30 yards in front of Zach's gun barrel, and he finished his triple trophy.

"It was crazy," he said. "I never expected it to happen."

Zach had a European mount of his buck done. The bear is being made into a rug. And the turkey beard was placed in a prominent spot inside the family's gun cabinet.

How can you ever top a season like that?

"I guess now I have to get them all again, but bigger," Zach said.